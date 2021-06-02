Army Col. Ricardo Roig (upper right), 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) commander, discusses expectations and requirements for the upcoming culminating training exercise requirements with evaluators from 1st Army. The 50th RSG is a Florida Guard unit, based in Homestead, Florida, which will soon deploy to Poland to provide management and base operations at various forward operating sites throughout the country. (Photo courtesy by Maj. Jimmy Arias.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2021 Date Posted: 02.06.2021 19:43 Photo ID: 6511165 VIRIN: 210206-Z-XD814-002 Resolution: 1000x627 Size: 524.12 KB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 50th RSG exceeds standards during culminating training exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Shane Klestinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.