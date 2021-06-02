Army Col. Ricardo Roig (upper right), 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) commander, discusses expectations and requirements for the upcoming culminating training exercise requirements with evaluators from 1st Army. The 50th RSG is a Florida Guard unit, based in Homestead, Florida, which will soon deploy to Poland to provide management and base operations at various forward operating sites throughout the country. (Photo courtesy by Maj. Jimmy Arias.)
50th RSG exceeds standards during culminating training exercise
