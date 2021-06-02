Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th RSG exceeds standards during culminating training exercise

    50th RSG exceeds standards during culminating training exercise

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski 

    50th Regional Support Group

    Army Col. Ricardo Roig (upper right), 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) commander, discusses expectations and requirements for the upcoming culminating training exercise requirements with evaluators from 1st Army. The 50th RSG is a Florida Guard unit, based in Homestead, Florida, which will soon deploy to Poland to provide management and base operations at various forward operating sites throughout the country. (Photo courtesy by Maj. Jimmy Arias.)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 19:43
    Photo ID: 6511165
    VIRIN: 210206-Z-XD814-002
    Resolution: 1000x627
    Size: 524.12 KB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    This work, 50th RSG exceeds standards during culminating training exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Shane Klestinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hood
    Regional Support Group
    Florida Army National Guard
    CTE
    Culminating Training Exercise
    50th RSG

