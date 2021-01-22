Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th RSG exceeds standards during culminating training exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski 

    50th Regional Support Group

    Army Capt. Alejandro Merlano (foreground), director of public works, prepares letters of intent for future construction projects while Army Maj. Jimmy Arias (background, right), 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) deputy commander, discusses the 50th RSG’s mission with Army Col. Ruben Bermudez, 191st RSG commander. Merlano and Arias are assigned to the Florida Guard’s 50th RSG, based in Homestead, Florida, which is participating in a culminating training exercise at Fort Hood, Texas, on Jan. 22, 2021, in preparation for their deployment to Poland. Once deployed, the 50th RSG will provide management and base operations to forward operating sites throughout the country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski.)

    This work, 50th RSG exceeds standards during culminating training exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Shane Klestinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hood
    Regional Support Group
    Florida Army National Guard
    CTE
    Culminating Training Exercise
    50th RSG

