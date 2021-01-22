50th RSG exceeds standards during culminating training exercise

Army Capt. Alejandro Merlano (foreground), director of public works, prepares letters of intent for future construction projects while Army Maj. Jimmy Arias (background, right), 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) deputy commander, discusses the 50th RSG’s mission with Army Col. Ruben Bermudez, 191st RSG commander. Merlano and Arias are assigned to the Florida Guard’s 50th RSG, based in Homestead, Florida, which is participating in a culminating training exercise at Fort Hood, Texas, on Jan. 22, 2021, in preparation for their deployment to Poland. Once deployed, the 50th RSG will provide management and base operations to forward operating sites throughout the country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski.)

