50th RSG exceeds standards during culminating training exercise

In preparation for its deployment to Poland, the Florida Guard’s 50th Regional Support (RSG) recently received an outstanding evaluation for its performance during its culminating training exercise (CTE) in Fort Hood, Texas, from Jan. 17 to Jan. 25, 2021.



The 50th RSG, based in Homestead, Florida, will be supporting the European Deterrence Initiative as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve by providing management and base operations support at various forward operating sites throughout Poland. The CTE is an evaluation that validates a unit’s readiness to deploy and accomplish its assigned mission.



“It was evident from the beginning this is a highly professional organization,” wrote Army Lt. Col. Vaughn Thompson, who served as the 120th Infantry Brigade’s chief observer controller/trainer, in his memorandum for record dated Jan. 27, 2021. “It was obvious to the hosting organization as well that they were unlike any unit previously evaluated and would go on to execute one of the most successful rotations.”



The memo went on to compliment the 50th RSG’s CTE performance, specifically highlighting its procedures established before the exercise that produced high-quality, on-time deliverables, aptitude in leveraging the technology of the deployed environment, and focused resolve that led to “a premier common operating picture.”



Since the CTE, the 50th RSG’s Soldiers have continued to prepare for their Poland deployment during their last days in the continental U.S.



“I’m incredibly proud of everybody stepping up and knocking the CTE out of the park,” said Army Col. Ricardo Roig, the 50th RSG’s commander. “Army memos that give such high praise aren’t written very often, and I can’t wait to hit the ground running in Poland with the team I have right now.”



###

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2021 Date Posted: 02.06.2021 19:46 Story ID: 388541 Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 50th RSG exceeds standards during culminating training exercise, by SFC Shane Klestinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.