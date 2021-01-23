Army Col. Ricardo Roig (lower left), 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) commander, receives after action feedback from Army Col. Brian Wolford (right), 120th Infantry Brigade, First Army – Division West commander, following a culminating training exercise at Fort Hood, Texas, on Jan. 23, 2021. The 50th RSG is a Florida Guard unit based in Homestead, Florida, which will be deploying soon to Poland. (U.S. Army Guard photo by 1st Lt. Abigail Hammock.)
This work, 50th RSG exceeds standards during culminating training exercise [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Abigail Hammock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
