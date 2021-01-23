Army Col. Ricardo Roig (lower left), 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) commander, receives after action feedback from Army Col. Brian Wolford (right), 120th Infantry Brigade, First Army – Division West commander, following a culminating training exercise at Fort Hood, Texas, on Jan. 23, 2021. The 50th RSG is a Florida Guard unit based in Homestead, Florida, which will be deploying soon to Poland. (U.S. Army Guard photo by 1st Lt. Abigail Hammock.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2021 Date Posted: 02.06.2021 19:45 Photo ID: 6511163 VIRIN: 210206-Z-DC208-001 Resolution: 1000x681 Size: 611.1 KB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 50th RSG exceeds standards during culminating training exercise [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Abigail Hammock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.