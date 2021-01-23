Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Abigail Hammock 

    50th Regional Support Group

    Army Col. Ricardo Roig (lower left), 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) commander, receives after action feedback from Army Col. Brian Wolford (right), 120th Infantry Brigade, First Army – Division West commander, following a culminating training exercise at Fort Hood, Texas, on Jan. 23, 2021. The 50th RSG is a Florida Guard unit based in Homestead, Florida, which will be deploying soon to Poland. (U.S. Army Guard photo by 1st Lt. Abigail Hammock.)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 19:45
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th RSG exceeds standards during culminating training exercise [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Abigail Hammock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hood
    Regional Support Group
    Florida Army National Guard
    CTE
    Culminating Training Exercise
    50th RSG

