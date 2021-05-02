210205-N-RG171-0197 BATUMI, Georgia (Feb. 5, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) arrives in Batumi, Georgia, Feb. 5, 2021. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Col. Karl Wethe/Released)

