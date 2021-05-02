210205-N-RG171-0168 BATUMI, Georgia (Feb. 5, 2021) Cmdr. Matthew Curnen, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), right, meets with a representative of the Georgian Coast Guard in Batumi, Georgia, Feb. 5, 2021. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)

