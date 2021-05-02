Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GEORGIA

    02.05.2021

    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75)

    210205-N-RG171-0182 BATUMI, Georgia (Feb. 5, 2021) Cmdr. Matthew Curnen, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), middle, and Cmdr. Kurt Astroth, executive officer, left, participate in a video call with representatives of the Georgian Coast Guard in Batumi, Georgia, Feb. 5, 2021. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Location: GE
