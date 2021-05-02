210205-N-RG171-0138 BATUMI, Georgia (Feb. 5, 2021) Representatives from the Georgian Coast Guard await the arrival of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) in Batumi, Georgia, Feb. 5, 2021. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)
02.05.2021
02.06.2021
