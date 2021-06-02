U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division, stand at position of attention while "Waltzing Matilda" plays during the Division’s 80th Anniversary Ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 5, 2021. During World War II the division was relieved at Guadalcanal and sent to Australia, where the division band performed concerts and later adopted the song Waltzing Matilda, an Australian icon, as the official song of the 1st Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jailine L. AliceaSantiago)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 22:20
|Photo ID:
|6510615
|VIRIN:
|210201-M-KJ825-1275
|Resolution:
|3511x2341
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Marine Division 80th Anniversary Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Jailine AliceaSantiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT