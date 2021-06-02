1st marine division 80th Anniversary Ceremony

U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division, stand at position of attention while "Waltzing Matilda" plays during the Division’s 80th Anniversary Ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 5, 2021. During World War II the division was relieved at Guadalcanal and sent to Australia, where the division band performed concerts and later adopted the song Waltzing Matilda, an Australian icon, as the official song of the 1st Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jailine L. AliceaSantiago)

Date Taken: 02.06.2021
by Cpl Jailine AliceaSantiago