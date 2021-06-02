Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Marine Division 80th Anniversary Ceremony [Image 11 of 16]

    1st Marine Division 80th Anniversary Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jailine AliceaSantiago 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Roger B. Turner, Jr., the commanding general of 1st Marine Division, speaks during the Division’s 80th Anniversary Ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 5, 2021. Veterans and active duty Marines and Sailors who served in the division attended the ceremony celebrating the oldest, largest and most decorated division in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jailine L. AliceaSantiago)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 22:26
    Photo ID: 6510611
    VIRIN: 210201-M-KJ825-1208
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 8.04 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Marine Division 80th Anniversary Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Jailine AliceaSantiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    1st Marine Division
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    1st MARDIV
    1st marine division 80th Anniversary Ceremony

