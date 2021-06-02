U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Roger B. Turner, Jr., the commanding general of 1st Marine Division, adds a streamer to the colors during the Division’s 80th Anniversary Ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 5, 2021. Campaign streamers are symbols and reminders of the sacrifice, service and a proud heritage the men and women of 1st Marine Division have demonstrated in battles and conflicts throughout Marine Corps history. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jailine L. AliceaSantiago)

Date Taken: 02.06.2021 Date Posted: 02.05.2021 Photo ID: 6510609 This work, 1st Marine Division 80th Anniversary Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Jailine AliceaSantiago