1st marine division 80th Anniversary Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Roger B. Turner, Jr., the commanding general of 1st Marine Division, speaks during the Division’s 80th Anniversary Ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 5, 2021. Veterans and active duty Marines and Sailors who served in the division throughout history attended the ceremony celebrating the oldest, largest and most decorated division in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jailine L. AliceaSantiago)

