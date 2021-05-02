ARTP 20.4 Day 3

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Justin Bradshaw, a gun chief with 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, gives the command to fire as part of the Artillery Relocation Training Program 20.4 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Feb. 5, 2021. This training contributes to the defense of japan and the U.S.-Japan Alliance as the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. The skills developed at ARTP increase the lethality and proficiency of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires. Bradshaw is a native of Kaycee, Wyoming. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

