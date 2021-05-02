ARTP 20.4 Day 3

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Justin Nored, and Cpl. Christopher Harrison, field artillery cannoneers with 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, tie down camouflage netting as part of Artillery Relocation Training Program 20.4 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Feb. 5, 2021. This training contributes to the defense of japan and the U.S.-Japan Alliance as the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. The skills developed at ARTP increase the lethality and proficiency of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires. Nored is a native of Paso Robles, California. Harrison is a native of Riverside, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

