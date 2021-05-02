ARTP 20.4 Day 3

U.S. Marines assigned to 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, fire a M777A2 155mm Howitzer during Artillery Relocation Training Program 20.4 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Feb. 5, 2021. ARTP is an exercise held to strengthen the defense of Japan and the U.S.-Japan Alliance as the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. The skills developed at ARTP increase the lethality and proficiency of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

