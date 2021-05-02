Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARTP 20.4 Day 3 [Image 10 of 12]

    ARTP 20.4 Day 3

    JAPAN

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines assigned to 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, fire a M777A2 155mm Howitzer during Artillery Relocation Training Program 20.4 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Feb. 5, 2021. ARTP is an exercise held to strengthen the defense of Japan and the U.S.-Japan Alliance as the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. The skills developed at ARTP increase the lethality and proficiency of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 19:55
    Photo ID: 6510509
    VIRIN: 210205-M-CG913-0075
    Resolution: 4960x3232
    Size: 9.07 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARTP 20.4 Day 3 [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

