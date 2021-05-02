U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a simulated casualty evacuation during Artillery Relocation Training Program 20.4 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Feb. 5, 2021. The CASEVAC drills enhance the Marines and Sailors ability to quickly transport personnel to a higher echelon of care in the event of an injury. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.05.2021 19:56 Photo ID: 6510502 VIRIN: 210205-M-CG913-0023 Resolution: 4085x3177 Size: 8.09 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ARTP 20.4 Day 3 [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.