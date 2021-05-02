Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines meets with Dave Taylor, performing the duties of Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 5, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.05.2021 17:48 Photo ID: 6510427 VIRIN: 210205-D-BN624-0129 Resolution: 7126x4751 Size: 21.66 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Director of National Intelligence Visits Pentagon [Image 13 of 13], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.