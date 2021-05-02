Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 5, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 17:48
|Photo ID:
|6510415
|VIRIN:
|210205-D-BN624-0031
|Resolution:
|5380x3587
|Size:
|9.96 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Austin Meets With Director of National Intelligence [Image 13 of 13], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
