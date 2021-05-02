Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines says farewell greetings to Dave Taylor, performing the duties of Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, after a visit to the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 5, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.05.2021 17:47 Photo ID: 6510423 VIRIN: 210205-D-BN624-0104 Resolution: 5040x3360 Size: 6.69 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Director of National Intelligence Visits Pentagon [Image 13 of 13], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.