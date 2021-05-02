Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, with Dave Taylor, performing the duties of Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, meets with senior intelligence officers for the military services, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 5, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 17:47
|Photo ID:
|6510419
|VIRIN:
|210205-D-BN624-0077
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.59 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Director of National Intelligence Visits Pentagon [Image 13 of 13], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT