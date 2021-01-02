TRFB Promotes Two SurgeMain Sailors

SILVERDALE, Wash., (Feb. 2, 2021) - - Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Jeanpaul Sanchez, a Navy Reservist from Surge Maintenance (SurgeMain) Houston, Texas, assigned to Trident Refit Facility Bangor’s (TRFB) Pipefitting (Shop 56), was promoted by Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Hiren Patel during a frocking ceremony at the Silverdale Waterfront Park, Silverdale, Washington, Feb. 1. More than 1,620 SurgeMain Sailors were mobilized as part of Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) COVID-19 recovery response, approximately 100 of those Sailors were assigned to TRFB. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo/released)

