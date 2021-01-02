Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRFB's Chief Warrant Officer Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    TRFB's Chief Warrant Officer Promotion Ceremony

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Rebecca Ives  

    U.S. Navy           

    SILVERDALE, Wash., (Feb. 2, 2021) - Trident Refit Facility Bangor’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Robert Figgs reads the Oath of Office during a virtual promotion ceremony for Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brian Curran, TRFB’s Administrative Officer, Feb. 1. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Rebecca Ives/released)

