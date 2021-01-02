SILVERDALE, Wash., (Feb. 2, 2021) - Trident Refit Facility Bangor’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Robert Figgs reads the Oath of Office during a virtual promotion ceremony for Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brian Curran, TRFB’s Administrative Officer, Feb. 1. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Rebecca Ives/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 17:15
|Photo ID:
|6510390
|VIRIN:
|210201-N-AI605-908
|Resolution:
|5307x3642
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|SILVERDALE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TRFB's Chief Warrant Officer Promotion Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Rebecca Ives, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
