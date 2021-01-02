Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRFB Promotes Two SurgeMain Sailors

    TRFB Promotes Two SurgeMain Sailors

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    SILVERDALE, Wash., (Feb. 2, 2021) - Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Matthew Son, a Navy Reservist from Surge Maintenance (SurgeMain) Alameda, California, assigned to Trident Refit Facility Bangor’s (TRFB) Pipefitting (Shop 56), was promoted by Hull Maintenance Technician Chief Anne Hickman during a frocking ceremony at the Silverdale Waterfront Park, Silverdale, Washington, Feb. 1. More than 1,620 SurgeMain Sailors were mobilized as part of Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) COVID-19 recovery response, approximately 100 of those Sailors were assigned to TRFB. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 17:15
    SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    ALAMEDA, CA, US
    Navy Reserve
    TRF
    SurgeMain
    TRFB
    Trident Refit Facility Bangor
    TRF Bangor

