TRFB Promotes Two SurgeMain Sailors

SILVERDALE, Wash., (Feb. 2, 2021) - Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Matthew Son, a Navy Reservist from Surge Maintenance (SurgeMain) Alameda, California, assigned to Trident Refit Facility Bangor’s (TRFB) Pipefitting (Shop 56), was promoted by Hull Maintenance Technician Chief Anne Hickman during a frocking ceremony at the Silverdale Waterfront Park, Silverdale, Washington, Feb. 1. More than 1,620 SurgeMain Sailors were mobilized as part of Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) COVID-19 recovery response, approximately 100 of those Sailors were assigned to TRFB. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)
|02.01.2021
|02.05.2021 17:15
|6510391
|020121-N-AI000-0002
|4797x3648
|2.36 MB
|SILVERDALE, WA, US
|ALAMEDA, CA, US
|3
|0
