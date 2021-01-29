TRFB Recognizes Ship Superintendents

SILVERDALE, Wash., (Feb. 2, 2021) - Ship Superintendents Fire Control Technician 1st Class Colton J. Womack and Mr. John Walker were recognized for their production efforts managing USS Alabama’s (SSBN 731) refit, which culminated with the completion of 40 jobs, 5,500 man-days of maintenance and returned the submarine to the fleet on-time in support of the nation’s strategic deterrence mission, during a Commanding Officer’s All Hands Call, Jan. 29. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman (Submarines) 1st Class Kevin Elizaire/released)

