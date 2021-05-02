Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDG provides second dose of COVID-19 vaccines

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Mark Dmytryszyn, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, arrives at Hoban Hall to receive his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 5, 2021. The Department of Defense continues to deliver on the Acting Secretary of Defense’s priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect its people, maintain readiness and support the national COVID-19 response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

    This work, MDG provides second dose of COVID-19 vaccines [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana
    Air Force
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2BW
    COVID-19

