MDG provides second dose of COVID-19 vaccines

Lt. Gen. Anthony Cotton, Air Force Global Strike Command deputy commander, arrives at Hoban Hall to receive his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 5, 2021. AFGSC units are following the U.S. Department of Defense's COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration plan which implements a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing and administering vaccines to those personnel vital to national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

