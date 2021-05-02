Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDG provides second dose of COVID-19 vaccines [Image 2 of 4]

    MDG provides second dose of COVID-19 vaccines

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Anthony Cotton, Air Force Global Strike Command deputy commander, arrives at Hoban Hall to receive his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 5, 2021. AFGSC units are following the U.S. Department of Defense's COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration plan which implements a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing and administering vaccines to those personnel vital to national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

    Louisiana
    Air Force
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    AFGSC
    COVID-19

