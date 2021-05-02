Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 Active Shooter Drill [Image 5 of 7]

    Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 Active Shooter Drill

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jimmy Ivy 

    Subase New London

    210205-N-EJ843-0087 GROTON, Conn. (Feb. 05, 2021) From left, Master-at Arms 2nd Class Everardo Caballero and Master-at Arms 2nd Class Jamie Vasquez conduct security protocol procedures to combat a simulated active shooter during a drill onboard Naval Submarine Base New London in support of Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 (CS-SC21) while being evaluated by Master-at Arms 1st Class Jeremy Whittaker. CS-SC21 is a two-part, force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 13:37
    Photo ID: 6510018
    VIRIN: 210205-N-EJ843-0087
    Resolution: 1733x1153
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 Active Shooter Drill [Image 7 of 7], by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 Active Shooter Drill
    Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 Active Shooter Drill
    Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 Active Shooter Drill
    Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 Active Shooter Drill
    Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 Active Shooter Drill
    Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 Active Shooter Drill
    Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 Active Shooter Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Submarine Base New London
    Submarine Force Library and Museum
    CS-SC21
    Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT