Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 Active Shooter Drill

210205-N-EJ843-0087 GROTON, Conn. (Feb. 05, 2021) From left, Master-at Arms 2nd Class Everardo Caballero and Master-at Arms 2nd Class Jamie Vasquez conduct security protocol procedures to combat a simulated active shooter during a drill onboard Naval Submarine Base New London in support of Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 (CS-SC21) while being evaluated by Master-at Arms 1st Class Jeremy Whittaker. CS-SC21 is a two-part, force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

