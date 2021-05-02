Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 Active Shooter Drill

210205-N-EJ843-0024 GROTON, Conn. (Feb. 05, 2021) Master-at Arms 1st Class Michael Dicola, assigned to Naval Submarine Base New London, role plays as an active shooter during a drill at the Submarine Force Library and Museum in support of Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 (CS-SC21). CS-SC21 is a two-part, force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations. The annual exercise uses realistic scenarios to ensure U.S. Navy security forces maintain a high level of readiness to respond to changing and dynamic threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

