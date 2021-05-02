210205-N-EJ843-0002 GROTON, Conn. (Feb. 05, 2021) Master-at Arms 1st Class Michael Dicola, assigned to Naval Submarine Base New London, role plays as an active shooter during a drill at the Submarine Force Library and Museum in support of Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 (CS-SC21). CS-SC21 is a two-part, force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations. The annual exercise uses realistic scenarios to ensure U.S. Navy security forces maintain a high level of readiness to respond to changing and dynamic threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 13:37
|Photo ID:
|6510014
|VIRIN:
|210205-N-EJ843-0002
|Resolution:
|1733x1153
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|GROTON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 Active Shooter Drill [Image 7 of 7], by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT