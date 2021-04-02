VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Feb. 04, 2021) Master-At-Arms 3rd Class Ian Nichols walks Master-At-Arms 1st Class Joshua Patton to a patrol car during an entry control point (ECP) penetration drill on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Feb. 4. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 is a two-part, anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations, Feb. 1-14. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Travis J. Kuykendall/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.05.2021 12:16 Photo ID: 6509866 VIRIN: 210204-N-VE788-108 Resolution: 2690x1796 Size: 1.57 MB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Entry Control Point Penetration [Image 7 of 7], by Travis J Kuykendall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.