Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Entry Control Point Penetration

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Feb. 04, 2021) U.S. Navy Police Officer Shawn Crossan gives commands to an armed suspect during an entry control point (ECP) penetration drill on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Feb. 4. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 is a two-part, anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations, Feb. 1-14. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Travis J. Kuykendall/Released)

Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.05.2021 Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US