VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Feb. 04, 2021) U.S. Navy Police Officer Shawn Crossan (left) and Master-At-Arms 3rd Class Samuel Young engage a suspects vehicle during an entry control point (ECP) penetration drill on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Feb. 4. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 is a two-part, anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations, Feb. 1-14. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Travis J. Kuykendall/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.05.2021 12:16 Photo ID: 6509867 VIRIN: 210204-N-VE788-118 Resolution: 2991x1996 Size: 2.51 MB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Entry Control Point Penetration [Image 7 of 7], by Travis J Kuykendall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.