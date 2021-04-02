Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Entry Control Point Penetration [Image 1 of 7]

    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Entry Control Point Penetration

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Travis J Kuykendall 

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Feb. 04, 2021) Master-At-Arms 1st Class Joshua Patton fires simulation rounds at U.S. Navy Security Forces during an entry control point (ECP) penetration drill on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Feb. 4. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 is a two-part, anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations, Feb. 1-14. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Travis J. Kuykendall/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 12:16
    Photo ID: 6509862
    VIRIN: 210204-N-VE788-012
    Resolution: 2698x1801
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    TAGS

    Security
    Expeditionary
    Joint Base
    US Army
    US Navy
    JEBLCFS
    CSSC21

