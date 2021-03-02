Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USSF Transfer: HQ SpOC [Image 16 of 16]

    USSF Transfer: HQ SpOC

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Armstrong 

    Space Operations Command

    Space Operations Command Airmen transfer into the U.S. Space Force 3 Feb., 2021, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, SpOC commander, officiated the ceremony inducting 17 Airmen at Headquarters SpOC. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 21:31
    Photo ID: 6509340
    VIRIN: 210203-F-CG053-1029
    Resolution: 5062x3616
    Size: 13.62 MB
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSF Transfer: HQ SpOC [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USSF Transfer: Delta 6
    USSF Transfer: Delta 6
    USSF Transfer: Delta 6
    USSF Transfer: Delta 6
    USSF Transfer: Delta 6
    USSF Transfer: Delta 6
    USSF Transfer: Delta 6
    USSF Transfer: Delta 6
    USSF Transfer: Delta 6
    USSF Transfer: Delta 6
    USSF Transfer: Delta 6
    USSF Transfer: Delta 6
    USSF Transfer: Delta 6
    USSF Transfer: Delta 6
    USSF Transfer: HQ SpOC
    USSF Transfer: HQ SpOC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    transfer ceremony
    SpOC
    u.s. space force
    space operations command
    space force guardians

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT