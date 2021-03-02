USSF Transfer: HQ SpOC

Space Operations Command Airmen transfer into the U.S. Space Force 3 Feb., 2021, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, SpOC commander, officiated the ceremony inducting 17 Airmen at Headquarters SpOC. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 21:31
|Photo ID:
|6509339
|VIRIN:
|210203-F-CG053-1026
|Resolution:
|3225x4031
|Size:
|9.92 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
