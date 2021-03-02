Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSF Transfer: Delta 6 [Image 8 of 16]

    USSF Transfer: Delta 6

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Armstrong 

    Space Operations Command

    Delta 6 Airmen from Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, transfer into the U.S. Space Force on Feb. 3, 2021. Lt. Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, Space Operations Command commander, officiated the ceremony that inducted the Guardians. Delta 6 provides assured access to space through the Air Force Satellite Control Network and defensive cyberspace capabilities for space mission systems. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 21:31
    Photo ID: 6509329
    VIRIN: 210203-F-CG053-1370
    Resolution: 2143x3000
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSF Transfer: Delta 6 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    guardians
    USSF
    u.s. space force
    space force guardians
    ussf transfer ceremony
    delta 6

