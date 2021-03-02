USSF Transfer: Delta 6

Delta 6 Airmen from Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, transfer into the U.S. Space Force on Feb. 3, 2021. Lt. Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, Space Operations Command commander, officiated the ceremony that inducted the Guardians. Delta 6 provides assured access to space through the Air Force Satellite Control Network and defensive cyberspace capabilities for space mission systems. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong)

