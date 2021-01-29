BREMERTON, Wash. (Jan. 29, 2021) – Matthew Collins receives his anchors from his wife, Kayla, during the Trident Refit Facility Bangor Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony. The U.S. Navy Chief Pinning Ceremony is a time honored tradition to indicate an individual's ability to lead Sailors administratively and technically. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Kinkead)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 13:36
|Photo ID:
|6508636
|VIRIN:
|210129-N-NI812-0100
|Resolution:
|4558x3170
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|SILVERDALE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TRFB FY'21 CPO Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ian Kinkead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
