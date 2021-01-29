Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRFB FY'21 CPO Pinning Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    TRFB FY'21 CPO Pinning Ceremony

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Kinkead 

    Trident Refit Facility Bangor

    BREMERTON, Wash. (Jan. 29, 2021) - Derek Rody receives his anchors from his wife and son during the Trident Refit Facility Bangor Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony. The U.S. Navy Chief Pinning Ceremony is a time honored tradition that indicates an individual's ability to lead Sailors administratively and technically. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Kinkead)

