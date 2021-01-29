TRFB FY'21 CPO Pinning Ceremony

BREMERTON, Wash. (Jan. 29, 2021) - Sailors selected for the rank of Chief Petty Officer march during the Trident Refit Facility Bangor Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony. The U.S. Navy Chief Pinning Ceremony is a time honored tradition to indicate an individual's ability to lead Sailors administratively and technically. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Kinkead)

