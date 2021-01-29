TRFB FY'21 CPO Pinning Ceremony

BREMERTON, Wash. (Jan. 29, 2021) - William Robacker pins his son, William Robacker II, to the rank of Chief Petty Officer during the Trident Refit Facility Bangor Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony. The U.S. Navy Chief Pinning ceremony is a time honored tradition to indicate an individual's ability to lead Sailors administratively and technically. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Kinkead)

