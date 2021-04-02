Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Jacksonville Practices Active-Shooter Response in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 [Image 3 of 6]

    NAS Jacksonville Practices Active-Shooter Response in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nick Grim 

    Naval Air Station Jacksonville

    210203-N-KJ376-0025 JACKSONVILLE, Fla (Feb. 3, 2021) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Alice Oduro simulates being a shooting victim and crawling for help during an active shooter drill at building 1 of Naval Air Station Jacksonville as part of the Navy-wide Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain, Feb. 3, 2021. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 is a two-part, anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations, Feb. 1-12. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of the fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick A. Grim/released) #cssc21 #atfp

