NAS Jacksonville Practices Active-Shooter Response in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021

210203-N-KJ376-0004 JACKSONVILLE, Fla (Feb. 3, 2021) Jim Butters, the Naval Air Station Jacksonville training officer, gives a brief to participants prior to an active shooter drill at building 1 of Naval Air Station Jacksonville as part of the Navy-wide Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain, Feb. 3, 2021. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 is a two-part, anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations, Feb. 1-12. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of the fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick A. Grim/released) #cssc21 #atfp

