NAS Jacksonville Practices Active-Shooter Response in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021

210203-N-KJ376-0120 JACKSONVILLE, Fla (Feb. 3, 2021) Jerry Mozes, on-ground, a security assistant with Naval Air Station Jacksonville Security Department, playing a shooter, is handcuffed by Chief Master-at-Arms Kaitlen Doyle, after being neutralized during an active shooter drill at building 1 of Naval Air Station Jacksonville as part of the Navy-wide Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain, Feb. 3, 2021. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 is a two-part, anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations, Feb. 1-12. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of the fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick A. Grim/released) #cssc21 #atfp

