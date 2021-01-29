210129-N-FD648-1026 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 29, 2021) – Gunners Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Hernandez inspects the 5-inch Gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), Jan, 2021. Mahan is Underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 20:11 Photo ID: 6507587 VIRIN: 210129-N-FD648-1026 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 9.21 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mahan Restore Readniess [Image 13 of 13], by SN Ryan Childress, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.