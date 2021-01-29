USS Mahan Restore Readniess

210129-N-FD648-1026 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 29, 2021) – Gunners Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Hernandez inspects the 5-inch Gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), Jan, 2021. Mahan is Underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 20:11
|Photo ID:
|6507587
|VIRIN:
|210129-N-FD648-1026
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|9.21 MB
|Location:
|US
