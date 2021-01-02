USS Mahan Repenishment-at-Sea

210201-N-FD648-1033 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 1, 2021) -- The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) makes its approach towards USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) for a replenishment-at-sea (RAS), Feb. 1, 2021. Mahan is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

