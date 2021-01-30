Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mahan Repenishment-at-Sea [Image 13 of 13]

    USS Mahan Repenishment-at-Sea

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2021

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Childress 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210130-N-FD648-1063 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 30, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Philip Poncedelleon, left, and Seaman Adam Spicer heave a messenger line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), Jan. 30, 2021. Mahan is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 20:11
    Photo ID: 6507590
    VIRIN: 210130-N-FD648-1063
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 15.27 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mahan Repenishment-at-Sea [Image 13 of 13], by SN Ryan Childress, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    Navy
    USS Mahan
    DDG 72

