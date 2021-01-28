U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Philip Nadela, right, 9th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender boom operator, refuels an F-16C Fighting Falcon Jan. 28, 2021, over California as Staff Sgt. Alexis Martinez, 9th ARS boom operator, provides support. The F-16s are assigned to the 177th Fighter Wing in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 18:55
|Photo ID:
|6507528
|VIRIN:
|210128-F-UE898-1045
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|11.42 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Refueling the force [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
