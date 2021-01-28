Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Refueling the force

    Refueling the force

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Philip Nadela, right, 9th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender boom operator, refuels an F-16C Fighting Falcon Jan. 28, 2021, over California as Staff Sgt. Alexis Martinez, 9th ARS boom operator, provides support. The F-16s are assigned to the 177th Fighter Wing in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 18:55
    VIRIN: 210128-F-UE898-1045
    Location: CA, US
    This work, Refueling the force, by TSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC10
    refuel
    boom operator

