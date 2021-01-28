Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-10 Extender, assigned to the 9th Air Refueling Squadron, refuels an F-16C Fighting Falcon Jan. 28, 2021, over California. The F-16s are assigned to the 177th Fighter Wing in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    This work, Refueling the force [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F16
    aerial refueling
    KC10

